Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Mosquitoes in Stamford have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The State Mosquito Management Program announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes that were trapped at the Interval and Gaxton Road collection site in Stamford on Thursday, July 20th have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Related: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in multiple CT towns

Stamford’s Department of Health says that they have now begun larvaciding the catch basins in that area to control the mosquito population.

To date, there are no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Stamford.

Mosquitoes have also tested positive for the virus in other Connecticut locations, including Greenwich, South Windsor, West Haven, Stratford and Westport.

For outdoor activities, especially at dawn and dusk, Stamford officials urge you to use a mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and long pants, and make sure window screens and door screens are intact.