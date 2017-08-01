Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Stamford

By Published: Updated:
A mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Mosquitoes in Stamford have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The State Mosquito Management Program announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes that were trapped at the Interval and Gaxton Road collection site in Stamford on Thursday, July 20th have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Related: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in multiple CT towns

Stamford’s Department of Health says that they have now begun larvaciding the catch basins in that area to control the mosquito population.

To date, there are no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Stamford.

Mosquitoes have also tested positive for the virus in other Connecticut locations, including Greenwich, South Windsor, West Haven, Stratford and Westport.

For outdoor activities, especially at dawn and dusk, Stamford officials urge you to use a mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and long pants, and make sure window screens and door screens are intact.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s