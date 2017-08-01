MTV to change “Moon Man” to “Moon Person”

Beyonce accepts the award for Video of the Year for Lemonade at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — MTV is apparently changing the name of one of its iconic symbols.

The Moon Man planting an MTV flag has been with the network since the beginning. It is also the statue given out during the network’s MTV Video Music Awards.

On Monday, MTV’s president says it will no longer be called a Moon Man, but instead, a Moon Person.

The president says that we don’t know what’s under that suit.

He told the New York Times, “It could be a man. It cold be a woman. It could be transgender. It could be nonconformist.”

