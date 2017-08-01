National Night Out celebrations going on across the state

(image: natw.org)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a tradition that began back in 1984. During National Night Out‘s first year, more than 400 communities and 2.5 million people participated in events aimed at fostering better relationships between police and the communities that they protect.

Since then, it has grown to more than 16,000 communities with more than 38 million people taking part.

In New Haven, the Casa Otonal Housing Community has been holding their own National Night Out celebration for 16 years. This year, they expect hundreds of people to attend with games, dancing, music, food, and opportunities to meet and greet with some of New Haven’s first responders. The event runs from 4-8 p.m. at 135 Sylvan Avenue in New Haven.

Other similar events are also being held in Meriden, New Britain, New London, and Norwich.

