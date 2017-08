Related Coverage Tips on avoiding bacteria in public restrooms

(WTNH) — The next time you’re at a birthday party and offered a piece of cake, think about germs.

A recent study looked at just how many germs end up on the cake, and there are a lot of them.

Related Content: Tips on avoiding bacteria in public restrooms

The large amount of germs end up on the cake after someone blows out the candles.

The study, done by the Journal of Food and Research, shows blowing candles increases the amount of bacteria by 1,400 percent!