GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Granby woman who police say suffers from severe medical/cognitive issues.

Granby Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 48-year-old Clara Hurley.

Hurley is believed to be operating a black 2005 Toyota Camry with a Connecticut registration plate reading 971-WGE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granby Police at 860-844-5335