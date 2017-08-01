State SAT scores up slightly from last year

MERIDEN, Conn (WTNH) – The statewide average scores on SAT exams went up slightly this year, Governor Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Department of Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell announced this morning at Platt High School in Meriden.

This is the second year the state has made the SAT free for 11th graders. Two years ago, Malloy announced that the SAT would replace the Smarter Balance Assessment Test, or SBAC, for high school juniors, and that all students would be able to take the SAT for free. The idea was to allow low-income students, who might not be able to afford the SAT cost, to take the test that most colleges and universities require for admittance.

Since a lot of high school juniors took the SAT anyway in order to get into college, eliminating the SBAC meant students would not be burdened with yet another standardized test.

When the 2016 SAT scores came in, they showed 65% students were ready for college-level work in English Language Arts, but only 39.3% were ready for college-level math work.

This year’s results show a very slight improvement in ELA, up to 65.4% meeting or exceeding the achievement standard. The improvement was greater in math, with average scores up 2% to 41.3% In terms of real scores, the average student went from getting a 1022 to a 1031 on the SAT’s 1600-point scale.

State Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Dianna Wentzell singled out the succcess of so-called alliance districts, which are mostly struggling urban district singled out for help from the state.

