Stretch Your Dollar: Saving money at the pharmacy

(WTNH)– A lot of us pay big money for prescriptions, obviously because it’s our health. We are stretching your dollar with two websites that may help you save money at the pharmacy.

A necessity doesn’t have to be expensive with no other options. Healthcare is pricey and the trip to the pharmacy doesn’t usually come cheap. But here are two ideas for you to try that may save you a little more!

Before you visit the pharmacy next, visit lowestmed.com or goodrx.com or both!

Here’s how they work:

You type in the medication you need and your location and the sites’ search engines will hunt for the lowest price.

In many cases it will also attach coupons to offer additional savings.You may find deals that are either cheaper than your co-pay or free!

It’s a good idea to check both as they may show different savings.The extra step may be just what you need to free up a little cash.

