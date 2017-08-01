Teen arrested for attempted burglary of West Haven home

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to burglarize a West Haven home on Monday morning.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to an attempted burglary in progress at a Washington Avenue home. The resident was able to scare away the suspect as he tried to come in through a window.

Officers were given a description of the suspect by witnesses who saw him leaving the area.

Jaquan Toles, of West Haven, was later identified as the suspect and charged with burglary. He was held on bond.

Police say Toles has several prior arrests for burglary and larceny.