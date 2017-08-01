The CTE crisis and football

(WTNH)- In a big blow to the NFL, a new study published by the journal of the american medical association found chronic traumatic encephalopathy , or CTE, in a high percentage of former football players whose brains were donated for research. The condition was found in 110 of the 111 brains of the national football league players in the study. Dr. Mark Alberts, physician-in-chief of the Ayer Neuroscience Institute at Hartford HealthCare and chief of Neurology at Hartford Hospital, talked about the study as well as gave tips to parents with kids who play football and other contact sports.

