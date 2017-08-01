Trinity College student suspended for cheating now suing school

WTNH.com staff Published:
- FILE - Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trinity College student who got booted for a semester for cheating is now seeking legal action.

The student is fighting to have his name remain anonymous as he sues the school for what he calls “unfounded allegations.”

The student claims he collaborated with another student on homework assignments, but school officials say he copied the work.

Trinity College says allowing the student to remain anonymous in the lawsuit would lead to a groundswell of litigation against colleges.

