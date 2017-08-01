UConn to join forces with Navy for education

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut will be getting a new, powerful ally in the classroom.

The school is joining forces with the United States Navy.

The two groups will work to educate and train undergraduates who are considering naval careers as well as undersea engineering.

UConn and the University of Rhode Island are part of a $1.3 million grant.

Officials are planning on hosting classes with guest speakers from local Navy contractors and the naval undersea warfare center.

