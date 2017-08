NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are searching for vandals following a break in at Hillhouse High School.

New Haven school officials and police are investigating the incident at the Elm City high school.

According to the New Haven Independent, cleaning crews noticed the damage on Monday morning.

The vandals left evidence behind such as smashed windows and broken glass.

School officials say there is a new alarm system in the school. However, the alarm system did not appear to go off.