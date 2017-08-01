What’s the most recommended Connecticut restaurant on Facebook?

(WTNH) – A Bridgeport restaurant was recently named the most recommended restaurant in the state based on recommendations from Facebook users.

USA Today compiled a list of the most recommended restaurant in each state based on user comments and feedback in Facebook’s Recommendations section.

The winner in Connecticut? Bridgeport’s Brewport, located at 225 South Frontage Road.

The restaurant is known for it’s New Haven style pizza, local beers, and gourmet salads. According to the Brewport website, the staff bakes their pizzas in 700-degree brick ovens to make that thin, crispy, New Haven style crust.

