Why Kathy Griffin is suddenly bald

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head — but this time it’s her own.

The embattled comic — who came under fire in May for a controversial photo shoot in which she held a fake, bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump — has shaved her head bald.

On Monday, writer Yashar Ali tweeted photos of Griffin with her new look.

“In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head,” the tweet read. “Donate to @AmericanCancer.”

In one of the photos, Griffin is joined by her mother, Maggie Griffin.

The elder Griffin retweeted Ali’s tweet and wrote “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being.”

The comedienne is one of five Griffin children and in 2014 her brother Gary died of cancer.

