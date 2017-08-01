Woman almost robbed at Waterford ATM

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was 9:30 at night when a woman drove up to use the ATM at the Liberty Bank on Boston Post Road back on July 23rd.

“She had put her card in and as she was starting her transaction a gentleman approached her with a handgun and told her to give him the money,” explained Lt. Stephen Bellos of the Waterford Police Department.

The man was on the driver’s side of her car. That’s when Bellos said she made the right move.

She immediately drove off which was the smart thing to do. Left her card in the machine and came to the police department which was close by.”

Police sent officers back to the bank, but the would-be robber was gone.

“I believe she was quite shaken up,” said Lt. Bellos.

She and police were taken by surprise.

“This was the first one in several years for us,” said Lt. Bellos.

Lieutenant Bellos says if this happens to you, drive away, and then call 9-1-1 so they can send out an immediate response. The suspect is described as a light skinned male, slender, in his 20s, wearing black jeans, a form fitting coat, and a black beanie hat.

“We believe he came from the rear end of the parking lot near the fence line,” said Bellos.

“I’d be terrified,” said Jennifer Benway of Niantic.

She says she wouldn’t expect anything like this to happen.

“In areas like this we have a tendency to be complacent,” Benway said.

But it can happen, and ATM users are urged to check out their surroundings, and make sure there’s no one suspicious nearby. They should also roll up their windows and lock their doors.

“The last thing you want is someone to get in the passenger seat and then carjack you and then also take your ATM,” said Bellos.

Police say always be aware before, during, and after you use an ATM.

“Especially when you actually have to get out and go into the ATM look around who could be in the bushes and your surroundings,” said Lt. Bellos.

He also suggests you go with someone else especially to a walk in ATM. You are less likely to be robbed and there is someone with you who can keep an eye out for trouble.