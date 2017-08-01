Woman violates conditions of release in domestic violence case

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- The Milford Police responded to a call from an apartment on New Haven Avenue where a female was accused of instigating a physical altercation with a male inside the apartment and out in the parking lot.

41-year-old Sarah Ovechka was arrested after thorough investigation, and released on the promise to end all contact with the male prior to appearance at her court date.

The police responded to the same address approximately two hours later where Ovechka was reportedly engaging in another physical altercation with the male. She was charged for disorderly conduct, assault, interfering with emergency call, and violation of conditions of release.

Her bond is set at $5,000 and she is set to appear in court Tuesday.