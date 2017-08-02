4-year-old asks police officer to check for monsters in new home

(ABC)– When a Colorado girl moved into her new home, she knew she needed to call for backup when checking it for any possible monsters living there.

So after meeting Longmont police officer David Bonday at a community fundraiser earlier this month, 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch invited him over to her house.

“She was wearing a little police outfit,” Officer Bonday, who has been on the force for 13 years, told ABC News. “She kind of attached to me.”

After showing Fahrenbruch his police car and even meeting her parents, the little girl made her request.

“She was worried that there may be some monsters in her new house,” he said, adding that she and her mother, Megan, asked if he could drop by to “check the house before they moved in.”

Megan Fahrenbruch, 31, told ABC News the family moved about two miles from their former home two weeks ago.

“It was probably one of the cutest things I’ve ever been involved with as a police officer,” said Officer Bonday, who has three children.

Fahrenbruch met the officer in front of her home on July 23, before they went inside to look for the scary beasts. “She led me into the house and the monster hunting began,” he quipped.

Together they checked the house’s main level — including the living room, laundry room, and bedrooms — and went outside to check the bushes. Officer Bonday even gave her his flashlight to help him look.

Spoiler alert: Officer Bonday didn’t find anything.

Megan Fahrenbruch said her daughter was “excited” when Bonday stopped by because she wants to grow up and be a cop.

“She’s been obsessed with them for a year now,” she added. “She’s brought them Halloween candy, cookies, pie at Thanksgiving. She’s been looking for a police best friend.”

Deputy Chief of Police Services Jeff Satur told ABC News he’s proud of the work Officer Bonday did that day.

“We really work hard in our community to build relationships and him taking a few minutes out of his day helped … improve the image that everybody has about police officers,” he said.