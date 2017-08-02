8 Minute Meals: Whole Roasted Tomatoes

(WTNH)-Chef Silvia Baldini cooked a great recipe that can be used multiple ways and ahead of time.
Whole Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic and Herbs
Ingredients
  • 24 medium plum or roma tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 8/10 medium cloves of garlic, peeled
  • a handful of fresh basil leaves
  • sprigs of thyme
  • fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. With a pairing knife core the tomatoes (cut out a small wedge from the stem end) then score a small cross on the bottom, it facilitate peeling them. Plunge the tomatoes in boiling water for 10 seconds. Then scoop them out on a paper towel and remove the skin.
  2. Line a large baking dish with parchment paper, then fit all the tomatoes in the dish. It’s ok if they are a bit crowed. Distribute the garlic and the herbs among the tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil.
  3. Roast with-out touching the tomatoes for 40 to 45. Once cooked they should still hold their shape but they should be soft to the touch and slightly caramelized. Season with salt and pepper. Store with the liquids, herbs and garlic for up to a week in the fridge.

