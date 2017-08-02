Allegations of inappropriate videotaping of minors at camp being investigated

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Sacred Heart University and Fairfield police are investigating allegations involving the alleged videotaping of a minor at a camp held on university property.

According to a statement released by Sacred Heart University, the camp is run by US Sports Camps.

School officials say the individual who was allegedly involved in the action has been removed from the campus.

The full statement from SHU regarding the situation can be read below:

Sacred Heart University is working with state and local authorities in an investigation of allegations involving the possible inappropriate videotaping of minors attending a camp run by US Sports Camps on University property. Steps have already been taken to remove the individual who was allegedly involved pending further investigation. Sacred Heart University has been hosting camps of this kind for more than two decades-safely and successfully. The safety of our community members-including summer guests-is always our top priority, and we take allegations of this kind extremely seriously.