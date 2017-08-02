Ansonia community comes together to discuss gun violence

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in Ansonia came together on Wednesday night to address a major spike in violence.

City leaders and residents met to discuss the wave of recent shootings in the city.

It was a large turnout as many are concerned with the recent violence that has happened in the city’s North End and wanted to know what police are doing to reach out to the youth.

Police Chief Kevin Hale talked about his department’s outreach to kids at Boys and Girls Clubs and says for the third year, his officers have met with students in local high schools.

