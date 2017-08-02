Bald Eagle saved by lobstermen

(WTNH) — Saving the symbol of America’s freedom.

Two lobstermen rescued a bald eagle off the coast of Maine.

Those lobstermen saw the bird having trouble swimming near Acadia National Park.

They inched toward it as the eagle tried to get on a buoy but couldn’t balance.

The men acted quickly to make a raft and the eagle hopped on. They then brought the raft onto the boat.

Once the eagle regained its strength, it flew off the boat and went on its way.