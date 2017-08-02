Bar owner jailed in Honduras on suspicion of carrying drugs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The co-owner of a popular bar in North Carolina has been jailed in Honduras after airport officials discovered what they believed to be cocaine.

News outlets report 51-year-old Amanda LaRoque was detained Sunday, and will be held 10 days until authorities perform tests on the substance. LaRoque is the co-owner of The Goat, which has operated in Raleigh for more than a decade.

Her mother, Barbara Levy, said Monday that LaRoque had a safe shaped like a can of Arizona iced tea, and that a concrete-like substance inside had flaked off into a powder.

LaRoque’s husband, Brandon LaRoque, posted a plea seeking help on social media before flying to Honduras on Monday. A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says the senator is making inquiries on LaRoque’s behalf.

