Bar owner jailed in Honduras on suspicion of carrying drugs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The co-owner of a popular bar in North Carolina has been jailed in Honduras after airport officials discovered what they believed to be cocaine.

News outlets report 51-year-old Amanda LaRoque was detained Sunday, and will be held 10 days until authorities perform tests on the substance. LaRoque is the co-owner of The Goat, which has operated in Raleigh for more than a decade.

Her mother, Barbara Levy, said Monday that LaRoque had a safe shaped like a can of Arizona iced tea, and that a concrete-like substance inside had flaked off into a powder.

LaRoque’s husband, Brandon LaRoque, posted a plea seeking help on social media before flying to Honduras on Monday. A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says the senator is making inquiries on LaRoque’s behalf.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.