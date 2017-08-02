Connecticut has low rate of workplace deaths for all ages

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Connecticut has had a consistently low rate of workplace fatalities across all ages.

On a national level, the rate of workplace fatalities has decreased, but older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall.

In Connecticut, the death rate for older workers has been a bit higher than the rate for workers overall for most of the last decade, but both rates often have been among the lowest in the country.

The number of older people in the workplace is increasing as baby boomers reject the traditional retirement age of 65. In 2015, workers age 55 and over made up 26 percent of the workforce in Connecticut.

