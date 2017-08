NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven firefighters battled the weather and a fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire was at a residence located at 81 Blake Street.

The fire broke out on the third floor but the cause of the incident is unknown.

Officials say three families and several children have been displaced because of the fire. However, no one was hurt.

We are currently working to get more information on the incident. Stay with News 8 for updates.