Cruisin’ Connecticut – Unforgettable Follies at Madison Beach Club

By Published:
madison beach club follies ct

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Madison Beach Club – they’ll be hosting their 81st annual follies show! “Unforgettable Follies” is a track through the history of the follies – songs that date back to the original follies in 1936, all the way through current events.

It started at the beach club 81 years ago to keep kids out of trouble… like to stop them from chewing gum. How times have changed. Show Director, Matt Harrison is a teacher at Hamden Hall Country Day School:

This is just like going to a Broadway show with the choreography, the lights and the sound, and the talent for sure. It’s a good experience to just be in a show and learn all of the musical numbers.

It’s amazing how they come together and they’re not really a cast, and then in two weeks, they have a whole show that they’re going to be doing. It’s going to be about a 90-minute show. And they’re in it, their Moms are in it, their grandmas are in it. It’s a special thing here on the shoreline.

Check out “Unforgettable Follies” at the Madison Beach Club this Friday at 7:30pm – tickets are available at the door: $15 for adults, and $7.50 for kids. Here is the address: 128 Island Ave, Madison, CT 06443

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: FacebookTwitterInstagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s