Cruisin’ Connecticut – Unforgettable Follies at Madison Beach Club

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Madison Beach Club – they’ll be hosting their 81st annual follies show! “Unforgettable Follies” is a track through the history of the follies – songs that date back to the original follies in 1936, all the way through current events.

It started at the beach club 81 years ago to keep kids out of trouble… like to stop them from chewing gum. How times have changed. Show Director, Matt Harrison is a teacher at Hamden Hall Country Day School:

This is just like going to a Broadway show with the choreography, the lights and the sound, and the talent for sure. It’s a good experience to just be in a show and learn all of the musical numbers. It’s amazing how they come together and they’re not really a cast, and then in two weeks, they have a whole show that they’re going to be doing. It’s going to be about a 90-minute show. And they’re in it, their Moms are in it, their grandmas are in it. It’s a special thing here on the shoreline.

Check out “Unforgettable Follies” at the Madison Beach Club this Friday at 7:30pm – tickets are available at the door: $15 for adults, and $7.50 for kids. Here is the address: 128 Island Ave, Madison, CT 06443

