Diane Smith on her new role at the University of New Haven

Published: Updated:

(WTNH)- The University of New Haven has named former Channel 8 news anchor Diane Smith as a distinguished lecturer in the Communication, Film and Media Studies Department. Smith will be designing and teaching a program for the growing communication department which is quickly gaining in both momentum and recognition within the industry. The mandatory course, required of all first year students, will take a different approach from those of the past.  This curriculum will emphasize the oral and written skills needed in the workplace and rely only on experienced communication professionals – with real world experience — to coach students on the communication skills employers are demanding from college graduates.

Smith has been on the air in Connecticut for more than 25 years at WTNH-TV8, CPTV, and WTIC-Newstalk 1080 and is an anchor and senior producer for program development at CTN, the Connecticut version of C-SPAN. She also hosts town hall meetings on topics such as Connecticut’s heroin epidemic and paid family leave on CPTV. Smith is the co-author, with MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, of Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction and My Own,which became a national bestseller.  The book was the subject of Smith’s 2015 TedX talk.

 

