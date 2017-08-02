EPA chief reverses decision to delay rules on emissions

(ABC News) — One day after being sued by 15 states, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is reversing his decision to delay implementation of Obama-era rules reducing emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Pruitt presents the change as his agency being more responsive than past administrations to the needs of state environmental regulators. He makes no mention of the legal challenge filed against his prior position in a federal appeals court.

At issue is an Oct. 1 deadline for states to begin meeting 2015 standards for ground-level ozone. Pruitt announced in June he would delay compliance by one year to provide more time to study the plan.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he and the others who sued will continue to hold Pruitt accountable.

