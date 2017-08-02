Fairfield Police search for suspect in Jennings Beach sex assault

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are investigating a sexual assault that happened at Jennings Beach on Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 11:45 a.m., a sexual assault occurred at Jennings Beach in one of the walking paths that lead from the beach to the parking lot. The pathway was on the east side of the parking lot.

Officers describe the suspect as a black male, who is about 19-years-old, 5’10” 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion and an average build. He was wearing a bright red t-shirt, zip-fly shorts, and beige sandals.

According to police, the suspect was seen walking west on the beach with two other black males of similar age just minutes before the sex assault occurred.

Anyone with information on the assault or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Fairfield Police at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

