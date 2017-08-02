NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) — If you have a credit card, it’s possible you’re not reaping all the rewards. We are stretching your dollar with a look at how you can get the most bang for your buck. To get the most out of your credit cards, there are some things you should do.

Pay off debt on time. Every month, try to pay your balance in full. Interest can add up quickly, forcing you to go deeper into debt.

Can’t pay off the total amount? Pay as much as you can above the minimum. If you cancel your card your credit score will take a hit but it can still be a smart move, especially if it is significantly contributing to your debt or if you have an annual fee.

Before canceling the card, call the company to see if you can switch to a different card with no annual fee. Want a new card? Shop around and find the card that works for your lifestyle.

Rewards don’t just involve airfare and cash back. Now, cards give back in the form of free Uber rides or deals on Spotify. Taking a little time to understand your cards could help you save money and even get you free stuff.

Nerd Wallet compiled the best credit cards of 2017 depending on your situation.