Hamden man injured in drive-by shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hamden on Wednesday.

Officers say they received reports of shots fired just after 12 noon in the area of First and Warren Streets.

According to police, a white-colored convertible with a tan interior and New York license plates drove toward a 23-year-old man. Police say one of the three men inside the vehicle opened fire.

The vehicle containing the suspects fled while the victim entered another vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a superficial wound to his lower leg.

Police say a bullet entered a First Street residence while a vehicle on Warren Street was also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4040.