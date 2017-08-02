Hamden Police look for distracted drivers in “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Starting Wednesday, Hamden Police are partnering with the Connecticut Department of Transportation as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Police say that officers will be looking for distracted drivers as part of the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign, which is an effort to enforce distracted driving laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.

Hamden police urge drivers to put down the phone when behind the wheel. If you must text, park your vehicle in a safe location before you do so.