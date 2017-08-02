Heat Warning issued for Western Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect for much of the interior of Western Washington this week.

The warning begins 2 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

KOMO reports a huge ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Coast this week, bringing in a hot air mass from the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, a strong thermal trough will build along the coast by midweek, which will draw in a gusty east wind.

Highs Tuesday will get well into the 80s, with low- to mid-90s likely on Wednesday. On Thursday there’s the potential the potential for areas from Seattle south and east to reach 100 degrees or more.

The National Weather Service says the hottest day in Seattle since the 1890s was 103 degrees on July 29, 2009.

