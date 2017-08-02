High costs cancel Connecticut Veterans Parade

Published:
File. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the largest annual events for Connecticut veterans will not be held this fall.

Organizers of the Connecticut Veterans Parade cited the high cost of running the event along with the lack of funds as reasons why the annual event was cancelled.

This was a difficult decision for our committee to make because the parade has been a labor of love for all of us,” said Ray Lilley, President of the Connecticut Veterans Fund. “But the rising costs of producing an event of this magnitude, combined with funding challenges, and the dwindling number of spectators who come out to cheer on a cold November day has brought us to this conclusion.”

Lilley and the committee are encouraging veterans and support groups to instead participate in local Veterans Day observances.

The Connecticut Veterans Parade has been held 17 times. It was recognized by U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Day Committee in Washington, D.C. as one of nation’s Veterans Day Regional Sites.

