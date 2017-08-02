In The Bender Kitchen: Olde Mistick Village The GRAY GOOSE COOKERY

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Established in 1995 The Gray Goose Cookery is a one of a kind, independent, regional kitchen store. You’ll find everything you need for yourself, or the perfect gift for a loved one, to make cooking easier, and more fun. Keep your kitchen well stocked with over 4,000 square feet of the finest professional quality cookware, cutlery, bake ware, kitchen appliances, gadgets and gourmet foods. Choose from brands such as Wusthof, Soda Stream, All Clad, Viking, Nordicware, Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Krups and more! Their sister store Gray Goose, Too! has everything for serving your meals & drinks!

SUMMER SQUASH & ZUCCHINI SAUTE

INGREDIENTS:

3 C. Spiralized yellow or zucchini squash

1 scallion or small onion sliced

¼ c chicken or vegetable stock

8-12 cherry tomatoes sliced in half

1 TBS Broad leaf Parsley chopped

Parmesan or feta cheese for garnish

Olive Oil for sautéing onion

INSTRUCTIONS:

Sauté onion in olive oil then add squash and chicken stock. Add tomatoes.

Cover with lid briefly. Cook squash till tender. Garnish with either parmesan or feta cheese.

Serve!

For more information head over to http://graygoosecookery.com