Killingly boy gets ready for bone marrow transplant

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four-year-old Lucas Thor Kelley is enjoying his summer before he undergoes a major surgery. The Killingly boy will have two weeks of chemotherapy in October before he has a bone marrow transplant.

A much quieter time than he had just a short time ago when he made his major film debut in Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Patriot’s Day.’

Lucas Thor played a boy who was separated from his father who lost his leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon blasts.

But it was his time shooting that movie and making those high powered Hollywood connections which his parents believe helped him now.

Lucas Thor at the time of shooting the movie had been diagnosed with an inherited disorder.

“Chronic Granulomatous Disease basically means that your body does not produce peroxide which is what you need to fight infection,” said his mother Linzy Taylor.

Michelle Monaghan and Rachel Brosnahan spread the word about Lucas Thor’s condition on Facebook.

“Those actors were kind of like hey you can donate it’s a simple cheek swab,” said Taylor. “I mean we couldn’t reach the amount of people that they were able to.”

Lucas Thor’s father Chris Kelley agrees. “It does seem like it makes it sense that this all happened at that time and now we have a perfect match,” said Kelley.

Taylor says last month, he developed Colitis which is an inflammation of the colon and started bleeding so much he needed a transfusion. He now has a g-tube inserted into his stomach for his medicine and needs the transplant before he catches an ailment from which he cannot recover

The hope is a bone marrow transplant will completely cure him. Lucas Thor will need to stay home for 9 to 12 months after leaving the hospital.

“With all the medical stuff I see me being out of work for at least six months,” said Taylor who is pregnant. “Plus I”ll have a newborn.”

A family that didn’t think it would ever need to ask for help is now willing to accept it. He has his own gofundme page.

“We’d really like to keep our home,” said Taylor. “We’d like to not be going into debt with our bills.”

After all Lucas Thor may have more movies in his future.

When his father asked what he wants to do next. He answered, “Star Wars.”