Malloy to sign several bills reforming state’s criminal justice system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy is signing a laundry list bills in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

The nine bills are major reforms to the state’s criminal justice system, including a significant reform to Connecticut’s bail system. The governor says this will help drop the state’s already low crime rates.

Malloy will be joined by Mayor Luke Bronin, Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple, representatives of the ACLU of Connecticut and the Yankee Institute for Public Policy, legislators, and other advocates.

The signing starts at 1 p.m. and will take place at the Faith Congregational Church at 2030 Main Street.

Below is a list of bills Malloy will sign:

Public Act 17-145 – An Act Concerning Pretrial Justice Reform

Public Act 17-112 – An Act Concerning the Licensing of Barbers and Hairdressers

Public Act 17-205 – An Act Establishing a Pilot Program to Provide Enhanced Community Services to Those in the Criminal Justice System

Public Act 17-57 – An Act Expediting Child Support Modification Orders for Incarcerated Or Institutionalized Obligors

Public Act 17-106 – An Act Concerning State Identification for Inmates Upon Reentry

Public Act 17-239 – An Act Concerning Isolated Confinement and Correctional Staff Training and Wellness

Public Act 17-242 – An Act Concerning Educational and Environmental Issues Relating to Manufacturing

Public Act 17-193 – An Act Requiring a Criminal Conviction for Certain Offenses Before Assets Seized in a Lawful Arrest of Lawful Search May be Forfeited in a Civil Proceeding

Special Act 17-15 – An Act Concerning Community Reentry by Persons Who Were Incarcerated