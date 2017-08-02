Middlesex Hospital: Preventing Skin Cancer

Related Coverage Middlesex Hospital Receives International Recognition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Wang and Dr. Christie will discuss the three common types of skin cancers, specifically melanoma. They will talk about skin cancer prevention and melanoma treatment, offer tips for using sunblock and will highlight the importance of skin cancer screen.

– The three most common skin cancers are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

– Melanoma is a less common type of skin cancer, but more likely to grow and spread. Risk factors can include, but are not limited to, exposure to ultraviolet light exposure, the appearance of moles, your family history, being older and male.

– Skin checks (both by a doctor and self exams) are important. When identifying malignant melanoma, look for ABCDE: asymmetry, border irregularity, color, diameter and evolution. Check your skin for any changes.

– Also, look for any pearly or white waxy bumps and flat, flesh-colored or brown scar-like lesions. These can be signs of basal cell carcinoma. Firm, red nodules, or flat lesions with a scaly, crusted surface can indicate squamous cell carcinoma.

– You can reduce your risk by limiting your exposure to ultraviolet rays. Stay in the shade and use sunscreen! Don’t go tanning.

– Look for sunblock that protects against UVA and UVC rays and is SPF 30 or greater. It is best to apply it every one to two hours when outdoors.

– It’s best when melanoma is diagnosed early. The only way to truly diagnosis melanoma is with a biopsy.

– Stages of melanoma range from 0, tumors that are noninvasive and have not gone below the surface of the skin, to stage IV—melanoma that has spread to other parts of the body.

– Melanoma is treated with surgery, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, or a combination of these methods.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexhospital.org