Mother of 14-year-old killed by gunfire pleads for more to be done

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven mother that just lost her son to gun violence is asking for more to be done to keep city streets safe.

14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was gunned down on Sunday, July 16th while standing on Bassett Street. Now, his mother wears his ashes around her neck.

“I just got his ashed two days ago,” said Demethra Telford.

While tugging at the heart shaped necklace, Telford said the past two weeks have been difficult to take in. She said the community has rallied, but still doesn’t feel enough is being done to stop the violence in their Newhallville neighborhood.

On Saturday, a group of ten 14-year-old boys planted rows of plants in a community garden in Tyriek’s honor. The planting was organized by members of the Friendship Baptist Church who want the boys to understand that fear does not lead to change. The garden is on the corner where Tyrick was shot.

News 8 was with Telford as she first visited the garden. She said it is difficult to walk in the first time the area where her son was killed; but is comforted by the efforts of others to remember her son.

Telford said a meeting was held on Monday night at Lincoln Bassett School in an effort to organize a community movement to combat violence. While grateful for the efforts, she believes more people need to be involved for real change to take place.

“It takes a village,” said Telford.