Mother of 14-year-old killed by gunfire pleads for more to be done

By Published:
Demethra Telford, mother of the late Tyriek Keyes, meets with one of the organizers of a community garden in her son's honor in the Newhallville section of New Haven. (WTNH / Jacquie Slater)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven mother that just lost her son to gun violence is asking for more to be done to keep city streets safe.

14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was gunned down on Sunday, July 16th while standing on Bassett Street. Now, his mother wears his ashes around her neck.

“I just got his ashed two days ago,” said Demethra Telford.

While tugging at the heart shaped necklace, Telford said the past two weeks have been difficult to take in. She said the community has rallied, but still doesn’t feel enough is being done to stop the violence in their Newhallville neighborhood.

On Saturday, a group of ten 14-year-old boys planted rows of plants in a community garden in Tyriek’s honor. The planting was organized by members of the Friendship Baptist Church who want the boys to understand that fear does not lead to change. The garden is on the corner where Tyrick was shot.

News 8 was with Telford as she first visited the garden. She said it is difficult to walk in the first time the area where her son was killed; but is comforted by the efforts of others to remember her son.

Telford said a meeting was held on Monday night at Lincoln Bassett School in an effort to organize a community movement to combat violence. While grateful for the efforts, she believes more people need to be involved for real change to take place.

“It takes a village,” said Telford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s