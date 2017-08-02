New Britain Police investigate shoooting

By Published: Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Police are on the scene of a shooting on Park Street. The call came in to police around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Yellow crime scene tape criss-crosses the driveway and parking area next to and behind 398 Park Street. The New Britain Herald is reporting one person was shot dead Tuesday.

The shooting happened as New Britain was celebrating National Night Out. Across the country, the first Tuesday in August is set aside for communities and police to come together to discuss anti-crime initiatives. This shooting would have happened just as activities in New Britain were winding down.

Related: National Night Out celebrations going on across the state

No streets are closed, but police are still on the scene.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s