New Britain Police investigate shoooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Police are on the scene of a shooting on Park Street. The call came in to police around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Yellow crime scene tape criss-crosses the driveway and parking area next to and behind 398 Park Street. The New Britain Herald is reporting one person was shot dead Tuesday.

#NewBritain police investigating a shooting. NB Herald report 1 dead. Crime scene tape outside 398 Park Street. pic.twitter.com/NFGGEX3Hgi — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 2, 2017

The shooting happened as New Britain was celebrating National Night Out. Across the country, the first Tuesday in August is set aside for communities and police to come together to discuss anti-crime initiatives. This shooting would have happened just as activities in New Britain were winding down.

No streets are closed, but police are still on the scene.