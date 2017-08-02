Officers chase down burglary and stalking suspect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday afternoon, New Haven Police responded to a call from a homeowner about a suspicious man outside.

As police neared the home, they spotted Davon Hailey, 25, walking by the front of the house.

Hailey took off running and officers gave pursuit, hopping the fences of eight residential properties. Officers arrested Hailey after he scaled a tall fence and fell onto the pavement.

The homeowner told officials he’d heard knocking at the door. He said he opened a bedroom window and saw a man climbing in through the window.

A sixteen year-old-girl, who resides elsewhere, approached officers saying she saw her ex-boyfriend drive by several times. The teen said she didn’t feel safe and headed home.

When she heard of the nearby break-in, she suspected it was him and that he’d been looking for her.

During the officers’ viewing of video surveillance footage, they said it is clear that Hailey was the one who’d broken in.

Hailey had an outstanding domestic violence warrant on file. He was charged with burglary in the second degree, eight counts of trespassing in the third degree, stalking in the degree and interfering with an officer.