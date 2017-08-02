Partiots fans upset with new Tom Brady wax figure

BOSTON (WTNH) — New England Patriots fans are reacting to a new wax figure of Super Bowl hero Tom Brady at a Boston museum.

The Dreamland Wax Museum just opened in Boston, and features a collection of unique wax figures. Among them is one of the most recognizable people in sports, and certainly one of the most famous people in New England, Partiots quarterback Tom Brady.

Reactions from fans have not been kind.

Whoever created that wax Brady should return their salary!! Looks like a cross between Gostkowski and the #Geico Caveman.. #DoYourJob https://t.co/q9xXtHMAr7 — Jay Bramble (@BrambleCSN) August 1, 2017

looks like they gave the wax figure @RobGronkowski ‘s nose as far as creepiest… it’s the mask all day https://t.co/Ghulfhm5eI — Jay Brewer (@deadbrew1) August 1, 2017

That wax Brady looks NOTHING like him!!! 😂 https://t.co/nUGdrwc25w — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) August 1, 2017

So what do you think?

You can see the statue for yourself at the Dreamland Wax Museum on Washington Street in Boston.