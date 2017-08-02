Police departments across Connecticut take part in initiative to curb distracted driving

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve heard it before – “U Drive, U Text, U Pay“. However, it bears repeating over and over again.

“What I do see is time goes on and people are still disobeying the law,” said Captain Ronald Smith with the Hamden Police Department.

Wednesday morning you wouldn’t recognize him because he’s not in uniform. He’s looking for people who are texting or talking on their cell phone. Down the street are several officers waiting to pull people over.

The goal is to curb this behavior and get dangerous drivers off the road.

“It’s equivalent to drunk driving, it’s dangerous,” said Capt. Smith.

A statewide initiative started Wednesday spearheaded by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. It began back in April, but this is now the second round.

It appears to be working. According to the DOT, there was a 17% drop in the number of people texting or talking at certain observation locations throughout the state. Hamden isn’t the only police department taking part in this initiative. So are departments in Bristol, Manchester, Cromwell and Guilford. As well as dozens of others across the state.

Grant money is helping all the departments pay for the extra patrols on the road.

“It’s extremely helpful. It’s allowed us to concentrate on this specific violation,” said Smith.

If you’re caught it will cost you. The first offense is $150. From there it goes up to as high as $500. Paying attention to your phone rather than the road can be costly in other ways as well.

“I ask people if they do need to talk on their cell phone pull into a parking lot, pull off the side of the road. It could be your family member involved.”

This latest initiative runs until August 16th. However, police and state troopers are always looking for those who are driving distracted.