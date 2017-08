Related Coverage Two people confirmed dead in Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police responded to multiple car accidents on Wednesday night.

According to police, two separate accidents happened on Baldwin Street just after 6 p.m.

Officials say two parties were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

There has been no further information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The victims’ identities have not been released.