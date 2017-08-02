Proper workplace etiquette with Karen Thomas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Making sure your following the rules while your at work. Karen Thomas, our etiquette expert, joins us with tips on proper behavior in the workplace.
5 Top Workplace Etiquette
- Stay home if genuinely sick
- Show up on time for meetings
- Adhere to office attire policy
- Don’t eat smelly foods at your desk
- Set your personal cell to vibrate or silent
How to Counteract Bad Workplace Etiquette
- Speak to the offender privately
- Don’t Reciprocate
- If no change, speak to manager or human resources