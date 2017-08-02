Proper workplace etiquette with Karen Thomas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Making sure your following the rules while your at work. Karen Thomas, our etiquette expert, joins us with tips on proper behavior in the workplace.

5 Top Workplace Etiquette

Stay home if genuinely sick

Show up on time for meetings

Adhere to office attire policy

Don’t eat smelly foods at your desk

Set your personal cell to vibrate or silent

How to Counteract Bad Workplace Etiquette

Speak to the offender privately

Don’t Reciprocate

If no change, speak to manager or human resources