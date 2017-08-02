Proper workplace etiquette with Karen Thomas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Making sure your following the rules while your at work. Karen Thomas, our etiquette expert, joins us with tips on proper behavior in the workplace.

5 Top Workplace Etiquette 

  • Stay home if genuinely sick
  • Show up on time for meetings
  • Adhere to office attire policy
  • Don’t eat smelly foods at your desk
  • Set your personal cell to vibrate or silent

How to Counteract Bad Workplace Etiquette

  • Speak to the offender privately
  • Don’t Reciprocate
  • If no change, speak to manager or human resources

