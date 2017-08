(WTNH) — We are just a couple of weeks away from the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

Now, his estate is auctioning off some of The King’s rare artifacts.

Some of the items include a guitar ring and a ram’s head necklace. Also, a jumpsuit Elvis wore is expected to fetch a quarter of a million dollars.

The auction is scheduled to be held a week from Saturday at Graceland.