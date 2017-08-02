Safe stolen from Westport nail salon

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police are currently investigating a burglary at a local nail salon.

According to officials, two suspects broke into a nail salon on Post Road East. Officers say a safe was removed along with an undetermined amount of cash and other items.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying the two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black man approximately 6′ tall with a closely shaved or bald head and a large beard. He has a medium to large build and was wearing a polo shirt, plaid shorts, white socks, and red Jordan sneakers during the burglary.

Police describe the second suspect as a thin black man between 5′ 9″ and 6′ tall with a tattoo running down his left forearm and possibly a smaller tattoo on his right inner forearm. During the burglary, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored polo shirt, a black baseball cap with a grey brim and blue button on the top, tan shorts, white socks, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Westport Police at 203-341-6080.