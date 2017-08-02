Scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon

Showers were few and far between on Tuesday in CT, but the action should be more widespread this afternoon as a disturbance approaching from the west runs into warm/muggy weather overhead. The main threat from any thunderstorms is for locally heavy rain because the storms will not move very quickly. The best chance of rain on Wednesday is away from the Shoreline, primarily from the I-84 corridor to the north. Thursday does not look very different, with a scattered afternoon t-storm threat. There may be a break in the action on Friday before another round of showers/storms is possible midday into the afternoon on Saturday. We’re still expecting much lower humidity with sun on Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms, primarily inland. The storms may be slow-movers, so locally heavy rain and street flooding is possible. Highs in the mid 80s Shoreline to around 90 inland.

Tonight: Scattered t-storms early this evening, then partly cloudy, patchy mist and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Another very warm and humid day with 80s to near 90 and some sun. Scattered showers and storms are likely again.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: A muggy start with showers and t-storms possible in the afternoon. Turning less humid late in the day or overnight. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

Sunday: Passing clouds with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, cooler, chance of rain/storms in the afternoon and at night. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Showers early, then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the low 80s.