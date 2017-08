Related Coverage Mayor Harp signs Milan Urban Food Policy Pact

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is backing legislation to cut down on food waste.

The bill, called the “Food Recovery Act,” will attempt to reduce waste in restaurants, schools, and farms.

The proposal would standard confusing food date labels as well as create new technology to increase food shelf life.

It is estimated that 62 million tons of food is thrown away every year in the United States alone.