Start of school delayed for Torrington students

Related Coverage Torrington students might have a long summer vacation

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The start of school in Torrington has been delayed until September, officials said Wednesday.

The first day of school for Torrington Public Schools will now be on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Related: Torrington students might have a long summer vacation

The Superintendent released a letter to parents and stakeholders of Torrington Public Schools informing them that the decision was made after a meeting with Mayor Elinor Carbone and Torrington Board of Education Chair, Fiona Cappabianca.

However, all Staff is to report on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The Superintendent says this three day delay will push the last day of school for students from June 18 to June 21, 2018, retaining in the calendar the five days included for school cancellations.

Below is the complete letter:

Dear Parents, Guardians and Stakeholders of Torrington Public Schools: This afternoon, I met with Mayor Elinor Carbone regarding the situation revolving around the start of school. Through this collaborative meeting and discussion with the Torrington Board of Education Chair, Fiona Cappabianca, it has been decided that Torrington Public Schools will have a three day delay. The start of school will be Tuesday, September 5, 2017. This is the day after Labor Day. All Staff will report on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017 and return for full duties on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. This three day delay will push the last day of school for students from June 18 to June 21, 2018; thus, retaining in the calendar the five days included for school cancellations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your support with a difficult decision. We are trying to make the best out of situation that we have to manage. Sincerely, Ms. Clemons,

Superintendent