(WTNH)-The Steeple Chase Bike Tour will celebrate its 26th year on Saturday, August 19th The event raises money for three critical Windham County social service agencies that shelter the homeless, offer a path to recovery for people with addiction, and provide basic needs from clothing to heat for under-resourced individuals and families. This year, the Jeffrey P. Ossen Family Foundation has announced that it will be matching all donations to the charity bike-a-thon 1:1. Cumulatively over the last 25 years, The Steeple Chase Bike Tour has raised $1.1 million through the efforts of the hundreds of participants who love the ride. This money goes directly to the Windham No Freeze Project, Windham Area Interfaith Ministry/WAIM and Perception Programs to help fund their important work.

Pre-registration for the event will continue through August 18th, and costs $25 for individual riders or walkers, and $75 for families or groups of four. Day-of registration is $30 for individuals and $85 for groups. All riders and walkers are asked to raise additional funds beyond the registration fees through sponsorships. For more information, click here.